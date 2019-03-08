Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao has been showing off his fresh haircut on Instagram and it resembles a certain Manchester United midfielder’s.

The Wednesday star took to Instagram yesterday to display his new look, asking his followers for their verdict.

Lucas Joao and Paul Pogba

Sadly for the striker, it’s received an overwhelming thumbs down with 58 per cent of the voters casting their disapproval.

Owls fans have had their say on his new haircut on social media with one giving him the name ‘Lucas Pogba’.

Others have described Joao as resembling Simon Phoenix, played by Wesley Snipes, from the film Demolition Man or former Wednesday striker Akpo Sodje.

However, Owls fans will not get to see Joao sport his fresh trim on the pitch this weekend after the striker was ruled out of their trip to Derby County through injury.

He will be joined by Fernando Forestieri on the sidelines, having sustained a hamstring strain in Monday's Steel City derby draw at Sheffield United.

Joao is struggling to overcome a knee problem which has kept him out of action since their victory over Swansea City last month.

Speaking at his press briefing this morning, manager Steve Bruce said he is unsure of when the pair will next be available for selection.