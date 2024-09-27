New mystery Sheffield Wednesday addition imminent after 'scouting' mission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will bolster their backroom numbers with the addition of a new analyst in the next few days.

Danny Röhl has lined up a replacement for Niklas Lanwehr after the senior analyst’s Sheffield Wednesday exit was confirmed for ‘private reasons’. The Owls boss told The Star in his pre-West Brom press conference that he expects a new face through the door next week and confirmed the mystery candidate was from the English leagues.

It comes amid a handful of changes in the Wednesday backroom set-up and particularly in the analysis team, with Ben King having stepped into the club from Accrington Stanley after the departure of Liam Bracken. Andy Parslow, a set piece specialist who will work alongside King on dead ball situations, has joined the coaching staff this week having most recently worked at Swansea City.

Röhl said that Parslow had been identified through a ‘scouting’ mission, with all potential backroom staff members chosen - so too the incoming face. There will be a transition period, the German coach warned, while the analysis team beds in.

“Next week we will get a new one,” he said on whether Lanwehr would be replaced. “This is again scouting, you have to be prepared and it is not easy because I have got my wish to bring him (Lanwehr) here with his experience at Frankfurt and with this job he has done good so far. With analysts you need a bit of time and it was good to have him in the pre-season, to give him what I want to see and what we need. It is normal, I always look at a lot of games by myself and this is now the next week. With midweek games it always goes fast.

“We have to stay together. We have Rich (Stirrup), he knows me now for one year, he will help with this part. All these things we do well and we stay focused, this is our job and we will do this. It’s football.”