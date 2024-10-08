Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Liam Shaw swapped Hillsborough for Celtic in 2021.

A former Sheffield Wednesday starlet who left the club after for Celtic in 2021 has suggested he has no regrets over his move from his boyhood club. Liam Shaw made 24 appearances for the Owls across two seasons and left for the Scottish giants in a whirlwind of headlines along with fellow breakthrough youngster Osaze Urhoghide. Wednesday are understood to have received a six-figure compensation fee for the pre-contract move.

Tony Pulis, who was impressed by Shaw during his short and unsuccessful time in charge of the club in 2020, said he had hoped the youngster could advance to take the mantle of then departed fan favourite Sam Hutchinson.

Shaw made only two senior appearances for Celtic across three seasons while taking in loan stints with Motherwell, Morecambe and Wigan Athletic before leaving the Glasgow club over the summer. Last week he sealed his next move, signing a contract until the end of the season with League Two Fleetwood Town.

Speaking to club media following his Fleetwood move, Shaw opened up on his move to The Bhoys and maintained he has no regrets over his decision to leave Wednesday. With a fresh opportunity on the west coast, he is looking forward to getting his career back on track.

He said: “I got the phone call from my agent that Celtic were interested. It was a no brainer. A great experience. The standard of training has improved me. It was a pinch me moment (his debut v Real Betis). When I started to play I was like, I’m here now, let’s do it. I thought I did well and we won the game. It’s an experience I’ll hold for the rest of my life.

“I don’t think you can live with regrets. It was the right move for me at that time going to Celtic and it was honestly a privilege to be part of it all. I’ve learned a lot obviously, training with those sorts of players – I’ve picked a lot of stuff up from them to put into my game.

“I’m getting on a bit now being 23, but in football terms that is and now I just need get my head down, play games and get my name back out there. I did play last season, but I feel great and ready to get a full season under my belt.”