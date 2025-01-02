New Millwall boss makes concerned admission before Sheffield Wednesday clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millwall’s new manager, Alex Neil, has admitted that his side are ‘quite stretched’ heading into their game against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Owls take on the Lions at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as they look to claim back-to-back wins on home soil, and they go up against a side that have just one win in their last 10 matches and are running short on players amid a raft of injuries at the club.

Liverpool starlet, Calum Scanlon, is nearing a return but has been undergoing rehabilitation at his parent club and could only return next week, while Jake Cooper and Danny McNamara could be back for the FA Cup next week after PCL injuries - but won’t make the Wednesday clash.

Neil, who was recently appointed as Neil Harris’ replacement at the Den, got off to a losing start with his new club as they were beaten by Oxford United over the weekend, and he spoke afterwards about his lack of options in the squad department as they prepare to visit S6.

“The difficulty is who we’ve got and who is going to be available, if I’m honest,” he admitted. “It’s not really a case of chopping and changing. We don’t really have a lot of changes to make. If you look at the depth of the squad at the moment, even the bench today, I’d have liked to have freshened up another couple of areas if I could, but we are quite stretched just now.”

Meanwhile, on the defeat itself, the Millwall boss said, “I learned a lot today, in the fact that we have not been the type of team that dominates the ball. You can see and hear that. When we are doing a few passes around the back you can hear a bit of agitation in the crowd... For all the volume and the opportunities that we had in wide areas, we had double the amount of final third entries, we had double the amount of touches in the box but we just didn’t have that killer instinct.”

Wednesday lost 3-0 to the Lions in their last meeting back in August, and will be hoping for a much better time of things as they look to keep up their winning start to 2025.