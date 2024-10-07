New manager gets tough start as Sheffield Wednesday Ladies suffer defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies were undone on the road in Gary Wilson’s first game as coach over the weekend.

After a disappointing defeat in the Adobe WFA Cup on the road against Oughtibridge War Memorial in the Second Qualifying Round, Wednesday Ladies were hoping to respond in positive fashion as they faced the long trip to Leeds Modernians... It was a fresh start for the Owlesses, who were set for their first minutes of action under new coach Gary Wilson after he came in for the departed Kieron Lee - and it looked like he would have a rejigged system to implement from the off.

Skye Webster started in goal for Wednesday Ladies in place of Kirsty Tonner, who dropped to the bench, whilst Romy Lee, Jess Birtles and Maisie Gilligan sat in front of the young shot-stopper. Jodie Stancill, meanwhile, looked to sit deep in midfield, with Maisie Brennan and Lily-May Jackson either side to make a triangle. Harriet Lloyd shifted from her usual wide position as a reverted attacking-midfielder.

The width would be provided by Eleanor Vessey and Nicole Shaw, whilst Amy Broomhead would once again led the line for the Owlesses. The bench notably included new Sheffield Wednesday Ladies signing Abbie Hastie, a midfielder who was likely to make her debut in the second half, whilst Imogen Yeardley was set to return to the grass following months out due to injury.

After Broomhead got the game kicked off, Wednesday Ladies suffered an early scare as Leeds got themselves a corner. The resulting set-piece saw a neat delivery into the six-yard box, however Webster was able to claim it with ease.

The hosts had started the game with intent, and while the Owlesses were looking to get used to Wilson’s new set-up, confidence was beginning to grow within the Wednesday ranks and Shaw was able to get her side a corner. Jackson looked to find Birtles looming over the home defence, however the centre-back was unable to make a connection with it.

Wilson’s side started well, but unfortunately it was the home side who managed to get ahead first, the ball ricocheting around the six-yard box before a Leeds attacker reacted quickest to knock it past Webster in-between the sticks. And before the Owlesses could look to settle back into the game, Leeds bagged a second through an exquisite strike from 30-yards out, the ball sailing past the reach of the Wednesday Ladies stopper and into the back of the net.

It was a difficult start to proceedings for Wednesday coming up against a side unbeaten so far in the NERWFL, however they were growing into things, with Shaw getting more of the ball on the right flank. The right winger and Jackson were beginning to link up very well and the majority of chances were coming through that channel.

The performance was one that saw Wednesday Ladies matching the home side across the pitch, despite what the scoreline suggested, but Leeds somehow managed a flurry of chances towards the conclusion of the first stanza, and got themselves further in front courtesy of three more quick fire goals at the end of the half.

It was a disappointing conclusion to the opening for Wednesday Ladies, who were now staring down the barrel of a fourth successive defeat in all competitions. They managed to tighten up their defence in the second half, with Birtles taking more command at the back, however the hosts added another to the sizeable tally and the game was well and truly out of reach. The Owlesses now trailed 6-0 away from home, a scoreline that by no means reflected the performance put in by Wilson’s side.

The rest of the second half saw Wednesday Ladies on top, but they struggled to make it count in the final third, and it meant that they came away with another defeat, this time without any goals to show for it. Positives will certainly be taken from their abilities to start implementing Wilson’s style of play that the side had been given very little time and opportunities to get used to, whilst midfield signings Jackson and Stancill once again shone in the centre-of-the-park.

A change of goalkeepers 60 minutes into the action also seemingly made a difference for the Owlesses, with Tonner keeping a clean sheet during her short stint in-between the sticks, and it was also a major occasion which saw Yeardley return to the pitch following a long-term injury.

So a first win of the 2024/25 campaign still awaits Wednesday Ladies, however they will be hoping to correct that on Sunday 13th October as they welcome Lower Hopton to the SWFCCP Jubilee Sports Club on their return to home soil.