New faces present as Sheffield Wednesday name XI and squad v Coventry City

There are some new faces in Sheffield Wednesday's squad today as they go up against Coventry City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Jan 2024, 14:01 GMT
James Beadle will make his first Owls appearance today after being handed a starting berth by Danny Röhl, while Iké Ugbo will be looking to experience Hillsborough for the first time as an Owl following the decision to name him on the bench.

Röhl had some big decisions to make for this one, and opted to leave out both Cameron Dawson and Bambo Diaby from the starting XI - Will Vaulks, though, makes his return. Here's how they line up:

