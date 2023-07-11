New face at Sheffield Wednesday suggests another coaching addition for Xisco

There was another new face in Sheffield Wednesday gear as they take on Chesterfield this evening.

Xisco was appointed as the Owls’ new manager last week, coming in to replace Darren Moore following his exit after the club’s promotion-winning season, and he has spoken of his desire to make sure of some of the staff already working at S6 rather than bring in a whole new technical team.

His brother, Miguel Angel Munoz, was present in training in the days after his arrival - taking on the role of tactical assistant coach - and he also sat on the bench for the game against York City at the weekend. A game that they drew 1-1.

Now, though there has been no official announcement, it would appear that there is another Spaniard on board Xisco’s staff, with Miquel Gomila donning an Owls tracksuit at the Technique Stadium ahead of their encounter with Chesterfield.