There were six debutants on the day for Wednesday, when they went in on the 4-3-3 formation that has been trialled throughout preseason.

How did they get on? There wasn’t masses of quality going forward, but that was perhaps to be expected for what was essentially the last match of preseason, there were plenty of encouraging signs.

Let’s take a look..

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 7

Made an excellent save from a well-struck Scott High shot inside 10 minutes to introduce himself to the Kop and followed it up 10 later, saving from Danny Ward.

Looked confident throughout, though there were a couple of little wobbles in the second half – one that could have cost the Owls. Kicking so-so.

Jack Hunt – 7

His first action back in blue and white was to smash Danny Ward out the road, his second was to win a free-kick under pressure and from there looked good on the right.

Put in an excellent cross early in the second half that Paterson couldn’t quite get on the end of and produced what could have been a goal-saving tackle to deny Sorba Thomas at close-range.

Dominic Iorfa – 7

He’s back. One or two recovery moments, a marauding run through the middle and a yellow card all inside half an hour.

Huddersfield had shots but few proper chances. Much of that was down to Iorfa and Hutchinson.

Sam Hutchinson – 7

A long, driving run through the middle on the 20-minute mark showed a little of what he offers going forward and he was stoic at the back.

Looks to have really grown into his centre-half mantle.

Liam Palmer – 7

Reverted to left-back, was defensively solid throughout and while he looked a little rusty in possession early on, seemed to blow off the cobwebs.

Made one or two lovely runs to the by-line going forward and linked nicely with Brown. Missed one of the pens.

Dennis Adeniran – 6

Got away with one after giving away the ball in his own half but quickly earned a shot on target and grew into things, carrying the ball nicely through broken play one or two occasions.

Caught in possession now and then, he looked to have bags of energy, grew into things as the game went on and made an important clearance after the hour.

Barry Bannan – 7

Linked up well with Wing and did his bit defensively, too, making a couple of very important interceptions early doors.

His moment of the match – a goal-saving tackle after the hour – stopped Hillsborough dead as he received treatment on his ankle, but he carried on.

Lewis Wing – 7

Looked after the ball and looked to provide support both in defence and attack. In a first half low on quality he injected life into proceedings and was Wednesday’s best outfield player.

Through balls coming in from both him and Bannan at times? It’s a nice thought..

Olamide Shodipo – 6

Showed for the ball plenty but wasn’t afforded much possession. Off after half an hour with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Callum Paterson – 6

Led the line without much in the way of golden opportunities and was in the wars, battling the Town centre-halves on his own at times.

Looked up for the scrap and belted about. Will have bruises.

Andre Green – 6

Drove at players whenever possible, but chose the wrong path on 23 minutes after Hunt’s ball over the top.

Made a couple of good crosses and put defenders under pressure with the positions he took up, but will want to provide more of a consistent threat as the Owls get going.

SUBS

Jaden Brown – 7

On for the injured Shodipo after half an hour or so on the left wing. Looked more of an attacking threat than a solid defensive option, but thundered one into Huddersfield’s side-netting, forced Nicholls into a decent save and produced a positive debut.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – N/A

On for Green with 20 to go. Took up some good positions.

Massimo Luongo – N/A