New boy Florian Kamberi sends bullish message to Sheffield Wednesday promotion rivals

That’s according to their newest recruit Florian Kamberi, who has joined the club on a season-long loan from Swiss side St Gallen.

The big striker, who has played in the UK before having enjoyed stints at Hibs, Rangers and Aberdeen, said signing for the Owls has fulfilled a lifelong dream.

“I’m very happy, delighted to have everything done now with the paperwork and I can’t wait for the first game in front of the crowd,” he told swfc.co.uk.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Florian Kamberi.

“I got a FaceTime call from the gaffer, around 15 or 20 minutes and he spoke about how he sees the club, the project here, how he sees me and what sort of role I would have. From the first moment I was very excited and I knew it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

“It’s the size of the club, the stadium and the manager. He knows what football is and I know I can develop under him. To play in England was always a dream of mine and now I’m at a big club.

“The goal of everyone this season, everyone knows that.”

Kamberi, an Albanian international, is a relative unknown to most Wednesdayites but is keen to put his stamp on the team.

Asked to describe what fans can expect from him, he said: “I am not selfish, I give everything for the team, every minute that I get. I’m big, so I can hold the ball up, I can run and score goals and get assists.

“I know my job here is to score goals and make assists, but the main thing is to have a brilliant season as a team and go up.

“I want to contribute as much as I can to help the team reach that goal. For sure, it’s not going to be an easy season, there are a lot of other big clubs in the league.