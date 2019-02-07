New arrival seeks to repay Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce’s faith

New recruit Dominic Iorfa has vowed to repay Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce's faith in him.

Iorfa left Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, joining the Owls for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £250,000.

The 23-year-old, who came through the Wolves academy after starting out at Southend, was the first signing of Bruce's tenure. He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and could make his Wednesday bow against Reading this weekend.

Bruce is predicting big things of Iorfa. Describing Iorfa as "young, athletic and quick", Bruce expects him to be a "really good addition" to the team.

"It is good to hear the manager saying nice things about me," Iorfa told The Star. "It gives me confidence.

"He (Bruce) was very successful as a player. I feel he is someone I can learn a lot from because he was also a defender.

"As a manager, he has been very successful in this division. He has got various teams promoted and always done well.

"At the end of the day, I was his first signing so it makes me want to work even harder to repay his faith."

Iorfa made 93 Wolves appearances but endured a frustrating end to his Molineux career. He struggled to command a first-team spot, playing just twice this season.

He said: "The move has come at the right time in my career.

"It is a good opportunity to prove myself and I want to do the best that I can.

"It would be perfect to make me debut in front of the home fans on Saturday. That is what I would like to do ideally but the boys have done well in the last few games.

"I'm a realist; it is possible I might have to bide my time. The back four have kept two league clean sheets in a row.

"We will see what happens and what the manager decides to go with.

"It wouldn't surprise me if there were no changes but, if there are, I will be ready for it."

On his preferred position, Iorfa, who spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town, said: "All my first-team games at Wolves were at right-back but ideally I see myself as a centre-half. I want to end up playing at centre-half one day.

"But, at the moment, I feel comfortable playing in both positions so it is whatever the manager wants to do."

Bruce claims Iorfa's versatility gives him the option of deploying a three-man defence.

"He gives me the flexibility to play three at the back," said Bruce. "I played a three at Hull when we got promoted six years ago and I did enjoy how we set the team up so it is in the back of my mind.

"I didn't really do it at (Aston) Villa with the personnel we had.

"But Iorfa is a good player who can play in a couple of positions. It does give me that flexibility and I'm sure he will be a wonderful acquisition."

For now, though, Bruce intends to stick with a settled Wednesday team and formation.

He said: "It took a bit of time at Hull, for example, to get used to three at back. We did it quite convincingly by the end.

"But it takes time and at the minute I'm going to keep things simple."

Bruce's men will be seeking a third straight league win when they welcome third-from-bottom Reading to Hillsborough. Victory over the Royals could propel the Owls up to 14th and nudge them nearer the play-off positions.

“I think the position in the table is a bit false,” conceded Iorfa. “I think the boys know as well they are better than 16th because we have got good players in the team. In my first training session, although not everyone trained, I could see the quality in the group and I think it is only a matter of time before we start pushing up the table.”

As well as Iorfa, new arrivals Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar are pushing for starts. The duo, on loan from Newcastle United, are set to remain at Wednesday until the end of the season.

Iorfa said: “The new faces and manager coming in has boosted everyone.

“ There is competition for places.

“With the new faces coming in, it will make everyone raise their game even more because you know if you don't perform that there are other people who can come in and take your place in the team.”

