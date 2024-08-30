Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have snapped up a new member of staff for Danny Röhl’s technical team.

Ben King, who has been working at Accrington Stanley in their academy, will now join up with Röhl and his first team group at Middlewood Road, bringing plenty of experience with him after spells at a number of clubs.

A statement from the League Two club today read, “Accrington Stanley can today confirm that our Academy's Head of Coaching Ben King has joined Sheffield Wednesday's First Team Staff.

“King, who arrived at the Wham Stadium 18 months ago, has helped to develop the Academy programme's structure and organisation, as well as contributing to the development of Alex Henderson, Aaron Pickles, Anjola Popoola, Josh Smith, Charlie Hall, and Lewis Trickett.

“Having previously been employed by Watford, Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, and Walsall, he will now work under Danny Rohl at Hillsborough, whose Owls currently sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship.”

Meanwhile, King went on to say, "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at the club for their unwavering support and welcoming environment.

"I'm proud to have contributed to the improvement of the coaching and analysis departments, and I am confident that the strides the Academy have made together will continue to drive the club forward."