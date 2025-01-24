Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was a standout starlet of the Sheffield Wednesday academy who left South Yorkshire without making a senior appearance for the Owls - and whose exit riled senior figures at the club.

Talented winger Tony Yogane left Wednesday before he had turned 17, signing for Brentford in August 2022 as part of a controversial double deal that also saw Isaac Holland head to West London. The pair were initially signed on youth deals before being offered three-year deals - both signed fresh contracts with the club in December.

An often-exploited gap in the system meant Wednesday had no say in their departures and the club received only compensation fees for the move. Both have grown into important roles in the Brentford B side and Yogane went one better earlier this season, making his senior debut from the bench in an EFL Cup win over Leyton Orient in September.

Now 19, Yogane has also featured as an unused substitute in six Premier League matches this season and has now been sent out to gain more regular senior experience with League One midtablers Exeter City in a loan until the end of the season.

The nature of his Owls exit was a source of frustration at S6, with then-manager Darren Moore spoke openly on the club’s reaction to how things played out - including that of chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

"We have spoken about that at the club,” the Owls boss explained. “The chairman and myself are not particularly happy with the system in place. There will probably be other managers at lower league clubs that will be against the system, but the system is what it is. It doesn't serve a real purpose for us, but obviously it does for the teams operating in the higher echelons of the league.

"To lose two players to Premier League opposition tells you the potential they have. All we can do is wish them well in terms of going forward.”