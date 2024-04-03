Neil Warnock’s Sheffield Wednesday prediction amid relegation ‘dogfight’
The Owls’ hopes of survival took a hit over Easter weekend as they dropped points at home against Swansea City and were defeated on the road at Middlesbrough, however despite being winless in four they remain just a couple of points off getting out of the drop zone.
Warnock, who has had his fair share of relegation battles over the years, thinks that Wednesday are still in with a chance, suggesting that they might now come back and win a couple after the rough defeat at the Riverside.
“It is a dogfight," he said on talkSPORT. "It seems to be like that everywhere at the minute, even the promotion side as well. Down at the bottom, there’s some big clubs. Now that Gary Rowett’s gone into Birmingham I think they’ll be okay now, because he’s a good manager, Gary.
"The other lads are just fighting between themselves really. It’s going to go down to the wire. I wouldn’t even write Sheffield Wednesday off, they have a disaster game and then they’ll win two games, so I wouldn’t write them off.”
Wednesday face fellow battlers, Queens Park Rangers, on Saturday as they go in search of three vital points, and they know that victory could be enough to see them finally climb out of the bottom three if other results happen to go their way as well.