Neil Warnock’s Sheffield Wednesday prediction amid relegation ‘dogfight’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls’ hopes of survival took a hit over Easter weekend as they dropped points at home against Swansea City and were defeated on the road at Middlesbrough, however despite being winless in four they remain just a couple of points off getting out of the drop zone.

Warnock, who has had his fair share of relegation battles over the years, thinks that Wednesday are still in with a chance, suggesting that they might now come back and win a couple after the rough defeat at the Riverside.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a dogfight," he said on talkSPORT. "It seems to be like that everywhere at the minute, even the promotion side as well. Down at the bottom, there’s some big clubs. Now that Gary Rowett’s gone into Birmingham I think they’ll be okay now, because he’s a good manager, Gary.

"The other lads are just fighting between themselves really. It’s going to go down to the wire. I wouldn’t even write Sheffield Wednesday off, they have a disaster game and then they’ll win two games, so I wouldn’t write them off.”