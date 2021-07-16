Neil Warnock explains stance on ambitious Sheffield Wednesday transfer link

The Owls are expected to add to the additions of Dennis Aderniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown in the coming days as that Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield Town grows ever closer.

And one of the more ambitious names linked with the Owls in recent weeks has been Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Lewis Wing.

According to reports elsewhere, Wednesday hope to bring Wing in on a loan deal to bolster their threat going forward. The 26-year-old impressed while on loan with Rotherham United last season and initial indications have been that if Boro were to let him out, it would be on loan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has spoken about reported Sheffield Wednesday target Lewis Wing.

Speaking on the future of Wing and Sunderland target Henry Coulson, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock suggested it would be a case of getting more players in the door before he would allow more to leave.

He said: “A lot will depend on the offers we get for these players.

“I’m more concerned with players, you talk about Coulson and Wingy, it’s players I want.

“I’m trying to do more with swapping players than I am with letting players go, because we just haven’t got enough bodies at the moment.

“We’ve got a couple in the pipeline that we’d like to if we could agree with the clubs, we are a little bit away from agreeing at the moment. Things can change.