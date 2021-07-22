Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough linked with move for former Sheffield Wednesday man
Kadeem Harris has been a free agent since leaving Sheffield Wednesday last month, but he could be set to link up with his former manager, Neil Warnock.
Harris, 28, joined the Owls back in 2019 from Cardiff City, penning a two-year deal and going on to play 88 times in Wednesday colours in what was a difficult period for the club.
Now though, after a decision was made that he wouldn’t be extending his time at Hillsborough following relegation into League One, Middlesbrough are reportedly considering making a move for the attacker as Warnock looks to bolster his attacking options.
According to TEAMtalk, Harris is one of three of Warnock’s former players that he’s thinking about a reunion with, alongside Sol Bamba and Junior Hoilett.
The former Sheffield United boss worked will all three players during his spell with Cardiff a few years ago, and are all now available as free agents following their respective exits from the start of this month.
Meanwhile, other ex-Owls such as Moses Odubajo and Joey Pelupessy look set to finalise their futures shortly, with Odubajo currently training with Queens Park Rangers and Pelupessy having agreed terms with Turkish outfit, Giresunspor.
Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Adam Reach and Keiren Westwood all remain free agents at this point in time, with no word as yet with regards to where they’ll be playing their football for the 2021/22 campaign.
In terms of incomings, Wednesday have signed Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown for the first team, and are working on a deal to bring Jack Hunt back to the club.