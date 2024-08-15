Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans believes he can get Mallik Wilks back to playing his best football after taking him on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

It’s no secret that the 25-year-old has had a tough time of it during his injury-hit time with Wednesday, making only five league starts in his time since joining the club from Hull City in the summer of 2022. Owls boss Danny Röhl confirmed an exit for Wilks was close when speaking to The Star on Wednesday evening and both clubs have now announced that the season-long loan switch is complete, subject to ratification.

Millers boss Evans said: “He's been an exceptional talent in League One, particularly in his time with Hull City. He's given many of my full-backs a problem over the years. It's why he got a good move to a club like Sheffield Wednesday. Mallik needs to be playing football. He needs to be loved, he needs to be all the things I associated with Mallik when he was a young professional at Leeds United when I was first-team coach there.

“He add something we've been seeking to add. We wanted another wide player. He's another piece of the jigsaw. We're immensely grateful to the chairman and everyone at Sheffield Wednesday for the last three or four days. They've been outstanding in trying to help us make it happen. Our chairman, Tony Stewart, as always when I ask him the question, said 'yes'.”

Negotiations between the two clubs are believed to have gathered pace this week after matters appeared to be at something of an impasse. Having initially publicly questioned whether a deal was likely to happen, Evans since paid testament to Wednesday for their willingness to secure the move. Wilks becomes the third Owl to make the move down the Parkway this summer after the free transfer switches of Reece James and Cameron Dawson.

“I made some comments that if it had been me negotiating I'd have got out of the deal ages ago,” the Scot continued. “I have no patience! Mallik is a strong boy for a wide player. He can get at people, he can go both sides, he gets goals. His goals and assists record is up there with the best in League One in wide areas. We need him in a season that's going to be one of transition for us because we're a new group. We get no credit for being a new group. Other managers talk about their teams being a work in progress. We are ‘the’ work-in-progress group with so many people leaving the club. Mallik is about goals and assists and creativity.”