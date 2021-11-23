Nathaniel Mendez-Laing signing a 'big, big bonus' for Sheffield Wednesday, says key man

Speaking in the days ahead of the confirmation of his signing, Bannan told The Star the winger had been a good performer in training and that the club would benefit hugely from his addition.

It is hoped Mendez-Laing, 29, can add a new dimension to Wednesday’s attack and comes at an opportune time alongside the return to fitness of Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo.

Asked last week about the potential addition of free agents, Bannan said: “If players come in, that’s benecificial for the club. You want competition at the football club, the more the merrier.

“We’ve been thin on numbers with injuries so we’d welcome new players coming in and to keep everyone on their toes and add to the squad.

“As long as they have the right attitude and stuff, they’re more than welcome.”

Bannan joined other teammates in paying tribute to Mendez-Laing’s performances in training. The former Middlesbrough man played a behind-closed-doors friendly last week and has been at Middlewood Road for a number of weeks.

“He’s been really good in training and he’s qualities I like in a winger as well so I’ve enjoyed training with him,” Bannan said.

“He’s got pedigree in him, playing in the Championship and the Premier League with Cardiff and he’s a really nice lad as well. I get on well with Mendy, I speak to him every day and he’d be a welcome addition on my side.