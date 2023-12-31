A last-gasp equaliser to earn Sheffield Wednesday a draw against Leicester City sparked hopes that Jeff Hendrick could kick on in the battle for midfield involvement at S6 - and yet he has played only two minutes since.

The vastly experienced Republic of Ireland international, signed in a deadline day season-long loan switch from Newcastle United, last kicked a ball for the Owls nearly a month ago, stepping on as a late substitute in place of Barry Bannan in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on December 2.

Hendrick has not been selected in a matchday squad since with speculation mounting to suggest he had fallen way down the pecking order under Danny Röhl. A midfield three of Bannan, George Byers and Will Vaulks has been preferred, with the likes of Tyreeq Bakinson having come back into the fold with back to back substitute appearances in their last two games.

It transpires that the former Burnley man has in fact suffered a knee injury and that he is in the midst of his recovery, meaning his name can be added to a seemingly ever-expanding list of Owls absentees. Wednesday look especially light in the midfield area after Vaulks hobbled out of their win at Preston North End with a hamstring issue and Byers expected to face a three-match suspension after he was sent off late in the same match. John Buckley, on loan from Blackburn, has had shoulder surgery and will be unavailable for the coming weeks.