Musician recalls 'mega' Sheffield Wednesday moment that filled him with pride

Local singer, songwriter and musician, Ed Cosens, remembers very well the first time he heard his music played at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium.

You may know Cosens from his solo projects, or from his time in Reverend and the Makers with Jon McClure, but what you might not remember is the band that came before all of that - and the one that first graced the speaker system at the home of his beloved Owls.

Speaking on the latest edition of the All Wednesday show, the Sheffielder spoke with pride about hearing his music played out at S6, and how special it was to see the team walking out to a Reverend hit years later as well.

“I do actually,” Cosens replied when asked if he remembered the first time. “It was a long time ago, long before Reverend! We had another band, myself and Jon, called Judan Suki - which is a terrible name! And we had this song called ‘Rebel Song’ and it was a bit rocky and that. Anyway, Jon knew somebody up in the announcement box - he managed to get them a CD up there - and they said they’d play it at half time.

"So we went to the game and they played it at half time, coming through the terrible tinny tannoy system, and it was great because just after the song started the announcer started talking through the whole thing - but he stopped talking right before my guitar solo and then the volume got whacked straight back up again! I had this big guitar solo reverberating around Hillsborough - it was amazing.

"But they also walked out for a few games to Silence Is Talking, and that was really special. Seeing the players walk out to our song was mega.”

