4 . 14th - Chris Turner - 30.21%

An iconic Wednesday player, Turner was another to be handed a tough ask when he arrived from Hartlepool in November 2002. He had to slash the wage budget but worked wonders in the transfer market, building the core of the squad that would go up in 2005. He was dismissed in September 2004 with a record of 29 wins and 36 draws in his 96 matches. Photo: Matthew Lewis