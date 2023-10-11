The Hillsborough hotseat has been filled by two Welshmen, two Scots, a Portuguese, a Dutchman, a Jamaican international and most recently a Spaniard in recent years. And it looks likely a German could be next.
Iconic players, experienced coaches and a range inbetween have come and gone as the Owls dream of one day jumping back into the top tier.
But for now, a relegation battle is the task at hand.
We’ve ranked each of the club’s post-Premier League bosses by order of win percentage and provided a little context for each so you can make your mind up over the job they did.
1. 17th - Xisco Munoz - 0%
Wednesday’s most recent manager suffered a terrible time at S6, failing to register a single win in 12 competitive matches - two of those in the cup against League Two opposition. He arrived late and it showed. A squad overhaul and confused tactics saw him sacked this month having only taken over in July.
2. 16th - Tony Pulis - 10%
The owner of the questionable tag of holding the club’s shortest-ever managerial reign, Pulis’ time with the Owls came during the Covid-19 pandemic. He lasted only 10 matches - less than two months - and the club were relegated that season - in 2020/21. In 10 matches his side won once and drew four times. It was a miserable time for all involved. Photo: George Wood
3. 15th - Terry Yorath - 28.57
The post-Premier League years were tough on many Owls managers and stepping up from his role as assistant, Yorath struggled on a tight budget at a club in freefall. From October 2001 to October 2002 he oversaw 56 matches of which they won only 16, though with 25 draws.
4. 14th - Chris Turner - 30.21%
An iconic Wednesday player, Turner was another to be handed a tough ask when he arrived from Hartlepool in November 2002. He had to slash the wage budget but worked wonders in the transfer market, building the core of the squad that would go up in 2005. He was dismissed in September 2004 with a record of 29 wins and 36 draws in his 96 matches. Photo: Matthew Lewis