Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has made a number of changes to his XI as they go up against Grimsby Town tonight.

The Owls boss has made 11 changes in total from the side that faced Leeds United over the weekend, with a full debut coming for Nathaniel Chalobah after he recovers from injury, while Akin Famewo is also into the XI as well following his return to fitness.

Elsewhere there is a spot for Iké Ugbo up front as he leads the line in his first start since re-joining the club on a permanent basis.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday XI:

Charles, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, Chalobah, Fusire, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Ugbo

Grimsby XI:

Eastwood, Warren, Rodgers, McJannet, Hume, McEachran, Khouri, Green, Vernal, Rose, Svanthorsson