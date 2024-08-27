Much-changed Sheffield Wednesday XI named for Carabao Cup clash with Grimsby Town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Owls boss has made 11 changes in total from the side that faced Leeds United over the weekend, with a full debut coming for Nathaniel Chalobah after he recovers from injury, while Akin Famewo is also into the XI as well following his return to fitness.
Elsewhere there is a spot for Iké Ugbo up front as he leads the line in his first start since re-joining the club on a permanent basis.
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI:
Charles, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, Chalobah, Fusire, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Ugbo
Grimsby XI:
Eastwood, Warren, Rodgers, McJannet, Hume, McEachran, Khouri, Green, Vernal, Rose, Svanthorsson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.