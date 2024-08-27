Breaking

Much-changed Sheffield Wednesday XI named for Carabao Cup clash with Grimsby Town

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 27th Aug 2024, 18:47 BST
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has made a number of changes to his XI as they go up against Grimsby Town tonight.

The Owls boss has made 11 changes in total from the side that faced Leeds United over the weekend, with a full debut coming for Nathaniel Chalobah after he recovers from injury, while Akin Famewo is also into the XI as well following his return to fitness.

Elsewhere there is a spot for Iké Ugbo up front as he leads the line in his first start since re-joining the club on a permanent basis.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI:

Charles, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, Chalobah, Fusire, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Ugbo

Grimsby XI:

Eastwood, Warren, Rodgers, McJannet, Hume, McEachran, Khouri, Green, Vernal, Rose, Svanthorsson

