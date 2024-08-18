Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday will use their Sunderland hammering as a case of ‘lessons learned’ according to former Premier League defender, Curtis Davies.

The Owls were well beaten on Sunday afternoon, falling to a 4-0 defeat to the Black Cats on a day when nothing seemed to go their way - a stark contrast to their opening day victory over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough.

For Davies, who played more than 170 times in the English top flight, he thinks that it’s all part of navigating the division for Danny Röhl, and while he said there are things for them to figure out he still feels like Danny Röhl has done a ‘fantastic job’ at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it’ll be lessons learned,” Davies said on Sky Sports. “I think the way they played, they had it all their own way last week - so they weren’t really challenged too much. I think it’s better off having this result early in the season so you can learn from those mistakes.

“If they are going to be playing out of the back, once they’re not able to do that and need to miss out the press, where are they hitting? You can’t keep hitting it to Jamal Lowe up high, or are we going to start using Michael Smith in certain games? I think that’s the most important thing - learn the lessons from it and move on. He’s done a fantastic job since he’s been at Sheffield Wednesday.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to Friday night’s game against Leeds United as they return to Home soil, and the hope will be that lessons have indeed been learned at the Stadium of Light, with Leeds set to be an even tough test still.