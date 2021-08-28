Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday: Owls shocked by Shrimps as they're finally breached

Hello and welcome to the seaside and The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Morecambe.

By Alex Miller
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 5:03 pm

The Owls have started life in League One in promising fashion and will hope to continue that fine form at the home of the Shrimpers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for all the latest build-up and team news at the blog below.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Morecambe. (via @swfcofficial)

Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Updates from the Mazuma Stadium

Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:04

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:04

Keep it locked on thestar.co.uk

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 17:03

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:54

Game over

It ends 1-0 to the hosts, who got their goal against the run of play and held firm. Plenty of saves from their goalkeeper, Wednesday hit the woodwork twice and missed a whole host of opportunities.

But the only stat that really matters is the result, and defeat means the Owls are beaten and off the top of the League One table.

A disappointing result on the road for Darren Moore’s side, especially given the amount of chances they created.

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:50

Four minutes added

The Owls still trail...

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:49

Corner Wednesday

They need to make it count. Just a few minutes left.

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:44

Not long left

Wednesday still battling to find an equaliser... Morecambe holding on to their 1-0 lead, and keeping the Owls at arms length. Corner coming up.

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:34

Another sub

Adeniran off, Wing on.

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:26

Double sub

Brown and Paterson make way as Corbeanu and Kamberi take the field... The Canadian on loan from Wolves is on for his debut.

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:24

And Morecambe lead!

It’s been all Wednesday, but Morecambe have got their sucker punch! The Shrimps are ahead.

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 16:19

Another Wednesday attack

Gregory tries to place it, but Andresson is once again up to the challenge though. Wednesday fully on top of matters, but still find themselves level.

Next Page
Page 0 of 4