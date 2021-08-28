Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday: Owls shocked by Shrimps as they're finally breached
The Owls have started life in League One in promising fashion and will hope to continue that fine form at the home of the Shrimpers.
Game over
It ends 1-0 to the hosts, who got their goal against the run of play and held firm. Plenty of saves from their goalkeeper, Wednesday hit the woodwork twice and missed a whole host of opportunities.
But the only stat that really matters is the result, and defeat means the Owls are beaten and off the top of the League One table.
A disappointing result on the road for Darren Moore’s side, especially given the amount of chances they created.
Four minutes added
The Owls still trail...
Corner Wednesday
They need to make it count. Just a few minutes left.
Not long left
Wednesday still battling to find an equaliser... Morecambe holding on to their 1-0 lead, and keeping the Owls at arms length. Corner coming up.
Another sub
Adeniran off, Wing on.
Double sub
Brown and Paterson make way as Corbeanu and Kamberi take the field... The Canadian on loan from Wolves is on for his debut.
And Morecambe lead!
It’s been all Wednesday, but Morecambe have got their sucker punch! The Shrimps are ahead.
Another Wednesday attack
Gregory tries to place it, but Andresson is once again up to the challenge though. Wednesday fully on top of matters, but still find themselves level.