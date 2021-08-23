Darren Moore’s new-look Owls are unbeaten in the league so far and have yet to concede a single goal. They dispatched South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United 2-0 last weekend to pick up their third consecutive win.

Their newly promoted opponents have one win to their name in the third tier to date, but have lost their last two games.

Saturday’s match will be just the second-ever competitive meeting between these two sides. The first one took place in the FA Cup in 2011 and saw the Shrimps edge out Wednesday 2-1.

Florian Kamberi grabbed his first Sheffield Wednesday goal against Rotherham United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Form (last five):

Morecambe: D-W-W-L-L

Sheffield Wednesday: D-D-W-W-W

When does Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday take place?

Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday takes place on Saturday, 28 August at Mazuma Stadium and kicks off at 3pm.

Is Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday will not be on TV.

Is there a live stream for Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday?

A live stream is not available for Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday.

How else can I follow the game?

As ever, The Star will also be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Owls correspondents Alex Miller and Joe Crann.

Who is the referee?

Referee details have yet to be released.

What are the odds?

Sky Bet is offering the following odds on Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday:

Morecambe: 9/4

Draw: 9/4