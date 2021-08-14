More transfers at Sheffield Wednesday? Darren Moore on window plans and player exits

But it will be on the training ground, not necessarily in the transfer market, that the club will be seeking to make the sort of improvements they hope will see them mount a promotion charge.

Wednesday have made 13 signings in a whirlwind summer and asked whether more incoming trade is to be expected, Moore spoke honestly.

“Not that I know of at this moment in time,” he said.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“It is about working with the team now and getting the group settled. It is about spending as much time with them as physically as possible.

“We want to get that work into them and consistency. That's what we are looking to do and that's the next phase.”

One area of the market that could see further Wednesday activity is outgoing loans.

A handful of Owls youngsters are of interest to clubs lower down the football ladder and could be afforded the opportunity to head out on a temporary basis.

“We spoke previously about the younger players going out and getting some men's football and that is why they’ve been sent there,” Moore said at the end of a week that saw Alex Hunt head out to Grimsby Town and Ryan Galvin to Gloucester City.

“Thinking time on the ball is minimal, the physical contact and recovery time to bring physical strength and robustness to their bodies. It’s about getting that matchday experience in dressing rooms. We know they have the ability and we will be monitoring them and making sure they are ticking that box in terms of the game time.

“There is so much valuable experience to be gained from loans. Cameron Dawson is also getting that at Exeter from his long-standing injury.

“When they do come back they are that step closer to stating a case for the first team.