More injury woe for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Luckless midfielder Josh Onomah is set for another spell on the sidelines, The Star can reveal.

It is understood the England Under-21 international dislocated his elbow in training last Friday.

Josh Onomah has suffered a fresh injury setback

Onomah, on loan from Premier League Tottenham Hotspur's until the end of the campaign, was rushed to hospital after suffering the injury and is due to discover whether he requires surgery later this week.

It is a big blow to Onomah, who only recently returned to full training following a hamstring knock. Speaking before Saturday's thumping 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers, boss Steve Bruce had hoped Onomah would be available for selection after the two-week international break.

Bruce, who worked with Onomah at Aston Villa last season, said: "It will be good to see Josh back. He played very, very well for me at Aston Villa. And it’s fair to say with the number of appearances he’s made here, it hasn’t gone as well as either party would like.

Six talking points after Sheffield Wednesday 4 Blackburn Rovers 2

"But I’m a big admirer of Josh and I’m pleased that he’s up and running and hopefully he’ll have some part to play in the next eight games."

Onomah has endured a stop-start career at Hillsborough, with injuries limiting him to just 12 outings since joining the Owls on a temporary basis at the end of August. His only outing in 2019 came in Bruce's first match in charge when he tweaked his hamstring as a second half substitute against Ipswich Town.