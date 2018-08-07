More game time for Steven Fletcher as Sheffield Wednesday fall to defeat at Derby County

Have your say

Scotland international Steven Fletcher played 65 minutes of Wednesday’s Under-23s friendly at Derby County today.

The striker, a late second half substitute in the Owls’ Championship opener against Wigan Athletic last weekend, was given another run-out as he continues to build up his match sharpness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

As well as Fletcher, Joe Wildsmith, Jordan Thorniley, George Boyd, Morgan Fox and Marco Matias also featured at Derby’s training centre.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Watched on by first-team manager Jos Luhukay, Wednesday were edged out 2-1 despite a goal from young forward Fraser Preston.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter