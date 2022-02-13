Bailey Peacock-Farrell was controversially adjudged to have carried the ball out of play before Freddie Lapado’s 59th-minute opener, a call that proved costly and left Wednesday players and officials stunned.

“I just looked at the replay and it just isn’t conclusive,” Moore said. “When you get that against us and you concede from it, it’s a really bitter pill to swallow.

“But I can’t let that overshadow the performance. I’m all about the performance and I look at it today and think ‘Yeah, that’s why they’re league leaders’, they’re dogged, they stay in games. They’ve had two shots on target and they’ve scored two goals. They’ve taken the chance when it did come and you have to give them credit for that.

“If we can match that performance for the run-in then I’ll be a very happy manager indeed.”

Liam Palmer had a strong penalty shout rejected on an afternoon that saw Wednesday dominate despite the result. The Owls were left scratching their heads on the number of chances they let slip and though he admitted his frustration, Moore remained philosophical.

“When I look at the chances created then I have to be happy with it,” he said.

“It’s just the converting of chances, but in terms of where we’re at physically and mentally as a team we’re in a far more advanced position than we have been. We need to keep that going.”

Both Millers goals ultimately came as a result of set plays, continuing Wednesday’s difficult relationship with defending dead balls.

“By that time we should have been out of sight really,” Moore said. “The first half was a really dominant display. I’ve told the boys I’m not despondent at all. When you perform like that you expect the right result. But that’s football.

“We’ll play far worse than that this season and we’ll win. Sometimes you have to take the rough with the smooth.