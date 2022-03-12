Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United: Darren Moore plans Dejphon Chansiri chat after Owls owner watches six-goal Cambridge hammering
Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri was in the stands to enjoy Sheffield Wednesday’s handsome 6-0 win over Cambridge United on Saturday.
The Thai businessman, who was making his second visit to S6 since the coronavirus pandemic restricted travel opportunities, sat in the director’s box and watched on as a Saido Berahino hat-trick, an own goal and classy strikes from George Byers and Barry Bannan earn a memorable three points.
Speaking after the game, Wednesday manager Darren Moore detailed his plans to catch up with Chansiri next week, but maintained his focus was entirely on football matters ahead of another match against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.
“We had a brief conversation,” Moore said. “We will have a good catch up next week.
“I wanted to focus on the game but next week we will have a good catch up.
“It is great to see him. I am pleased we got the right result in front of him and hopefully he will have seen the work that has gone on.”
Speaking earlier this year, Moore spoke about the close working relationship the pair have and thanked him for his backing in the January transfer window.
He said: “The chairman is the owner of the football club, he has a passion for the football club and we’ve come together over the course of the January window, looked at the balance of the squad in terms of where it’s been at.
“Ultimately, from us all, we have to thank the chairman for allowing us to bring players in. It has to come from the top and it’s happened.”