Money laid on familiar Sheffield Wednesday faces as Championship rivals hunt new boss

Former Sheffield Wednesday figures are among the names touted by bookmakers to take on the vacant managerial job at Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Cardiff City confirmed the sacking of Erol Bulut this week as the early season managerial merry-go-round of second tier football continued apace just six rounds into the new campaign. Turkish national Bulut left South Wales bottom of the table with just one point from their opening six matches.

As ever, there has been an initial wave of speculation as to who could take over in the Cardiff hotseat, with former Wales boss Mark Hughes suggested as the favourite with the bookmakers early doors. Hughes’ fellow Welshman Nathan Jones - thought to have been of consideration to Wednesday in recent times - is also riding high in the betting.

Some familiar names to Owls supporters are among the runners and riders of the bookies’ longlist. Brian Barry-Murphy played out an unspectacular playing stint at Hillsborough between 2003 and 2004 but is quickly building a reputation for himself in management highly successful three-year spell in charge of Manchester City’s EDS and Academy this year. He’s priced at 14-1, narrowly ahead of Owls legend Nigel Pearson at 16-1.

Further down the list, ex-Wednesday forward Ryan Lowe is priced at 20-1 following his recent exit from Preston North End, while short-time former Owl Nigel Clough is further back at 25-1 despite his continued involvement and success at Mansfield Town.