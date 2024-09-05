'Money can't buy' - Former Sheffield Wednesday man earmarks key trait of Owls legend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One thing that set Kevin Pressman apart, it has been said, is how he genuinely cared about the progression of Sheffield Wednesday’s other goalkeepers.

Sean Roberts had just one season as a first team player at Hillsborough, making just the one appearance for the club, but spent many days working alongside the Owls legend in training sessions as he - as a teenager - tried to absorb as much as he could from such a long-serving professional.

But the South African international, who went on to play for Premier Soccer League giants, Mamelodi Sundowns, among other clubs, says that one of the best things about ‘KP’ was how he treated the younger players.

Speaking on this week’s episode of All Wednesday the 41-year-old recalled time working with Pressman and also Chris Stringer, before and after his solo appearance in a 2-1 win over Burnley.

“It’s stuff that money can’t buy, and it was something that I carried with me into the rest of my career as I went forward,” he explained. “There were obviously other goalkeepers that I learned a lot from as well during my career, but I think with Kevin - for me as an 18-year-old at the time - and there was another goalkeeper called Chris Stringer who was destined for great things before a horrible injury, we worked very closely with him, learned a lot each day, and he seemed to genuinely want me to succeed - that makes a difference, you know.