Momo Diaby's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained with probable return date

Two goals from in-form striker Ike Ugbo earned the Owls a hard-fought win at Hillsborough, the home side battling back from Jason Knight's headed equaliser to record their third win in four matches. The win represents a remarkable comeback from a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town that appeared to have turned the tide of their brave battle against relegation - they now sit just three points from safety.

Diaby did not make the squad having returned from an injury lay-off from the bench in last weekend's win at Millwall. He had missed the previous outing at Leicester with an unspecified knock understood to not be unduly serious. Youngster Rio Shipston was named as a back-up midfielder on the bench.

Asked of the reasons for Diaby's absence post-match, Röhl revealed that a decision was made to allow the Frenchman more time to recover from his issue - and that he expected him to be able to regain a place in the squad for next weekend's basement battle with South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.