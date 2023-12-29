The long-awaited return of Sheffield Wednesday's Momo Diaby could arrive sooner rather than later in the new year with the midfielder having entered the final stages of his comeback from injury.

The gangly Frenchman was injured in an eye-catching debut against Preston North End back in August, suffering a broken bone in his foot after 65 minutes. An initial diagnosis of 'a few weeks' proved to be optimistic and he was left out of an initial 24-man EFL squad registration list that filled its quota of 25 when Marvin Johnson was registered at the back end of October.

It has meant Diaby's injury recovery has taken place in the background and having played in a specially-arranged behind the scenes friendly earlier this month, last week he stepped-up his involvement with the under-21s by playing the full match in a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

Though further match fitness may well still be sought, all that remains for Diaby to be able to be involved in Wednesday matches is his registration. All EFL clubs must submit a maximum of 25 names to a new list at the end of the transfer window, but from January 1 until that point players can be registered and de-registered via an online system known as iFAS.

As per EFL rule 44.9, it is recommended that a 24-hour notice period is given when registering new players but in theory as per the reading of the EFL handbook, Diaby could be made eligible for Wednesday's New Year's Day welcoming of Hull City if the club decide he is to be registered for the match.

The EFL rules handbook reads: "Changes to the Squad List can be made at any time during the Transfer Window. Clubs do not need to apply to the EFL for approval to make the change, Clubs only need to make the changes via iFAS.

"In order to be eligible for a League Match during the Transfer Window, the Player (unless an exclusion applies) must be registered with the EFL and be included on the Squad List before the relevant League Match. The EFL recommends uploading the updated Squad List not less than 24 hours before the relevant League Match."

Diaby is on a season-long loan from Portimonense, with an option to buy clause widely reported. Speaking after Diaby's 90-minute performance against Birmingham, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said: "It’s now a process for Mo, he has to train, get more minutes, and then hopefully he’s available in January. That will be good if the process is right.