MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates as Massimo Luongo and Sam Hutchinson miss out
Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off fate remains in their own hands despite the Owls dropping out of the top six.
A win for Darren Moore’s side against MK Dons would move them up two places to fifth in the League One table with four games to go.
But standing in their way is a team looking to make it 16 matches unbeaten and move back into the automatic promotion places.
The Owls won 2-1 in the reverse fixture in November, but their away record this season is modest.
They have won six of their 20 fixtures on the road.
- Sheffield Wednesday make three changes from last game
- A win would move the Owls back into the League One play-off places
- MK Dons drop one place to third after Rotherham’s win over Ipswich
Wigan lose
League leaders Wigan have been beaten 2-1 at home to Cambridge, meaning MK Dons know a win could move them within a point of top spot.
Three changes for Sheffield Wednesday as Liam Palmer, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Saido Berahino replace Sam Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Neither Dennis Adeniran or Lewis Gibson make the bench.
No sign of Luongo or Hutchinson
A twist in the promotion race?
League leaders Wigan currently trail 2-0 at home to Cambridge.
MK Dons could move within just one point of the Latics if the result stays the same and they beat Sheffield Wednesday.
It’ll be full time in Wigan’s game by the time this one kicks off, meaning the Dons will know what they have to do.
Could Theo Corbeanu play a big role tonight?
The Canadian international made 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday before being recalled by parent club Wolves in January.
He later joined the Dons, where he has scored once in 13 games.
Corbeanu hasn’t started since March, but has appeared off the bench in the last three matches.
Don’t be surprised if he gets the nod to start tonight. Team news to come in about an hour...
Wednesday’s away record - is it that bad?
In short, no. But it’s hardly great either, just average.
They have won six of their 20 matches on the road this term, with eight draws and six defeats. That puts them eleventh in the League One away table.
Wednesday may not have won away since February, but they have only been on their travels three times since then.
One reason for the added emphasis on the Owls’ pretty average away record is because of how strong they are at home.
Darren Moore’s side have the best home record in England’s top four divisions.
It’s also worth noting that MK Dons’ record at home is hardly intimidating.
They have won 12 of their 21 games at Stadium MK and have been beaten four times on their own turf.
Sheffield Wednesday loss made us better says MK Dons boss
The Owls recovered from 1-0 down to win 2-1 in added time at Hillsborough earlier this season.
MK Dons boss on ‘big’ Sheffield Wednesday and their Hillsborough learning experience
MK Dons manager, Liam Manning, thinks his side are better as a result of their late defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last year.
More than 5,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans in Milton Keynes
The Owls will be backed by more than 5,000 fans for the second game running after the club sold around 5,400 tickets for tonight’s clash despite no trains running back to Sheffield after 8pm.
A superb effort.
The Star previews tonight’s mouth-watering clash in the League One promotion race.
The Star's Sheffield Wednesday correspondent Joe Crann joins sports reporter Steve Jones to discuss the latest twist in the League One promotion race and look ahead to the MK Dons clash.