In short, no. But it’s hardly great either, just average.

They have won six of their 20 matches on the road this term, with eight draws and six defeats. That puts them eleventh in the League One away table.

Wednesday may not have won away since February, but they have only been on their travels three times since then.

One reason for the added emphasis on the Owls’ pretty average away record is because of how strong they are at home.

Darren Moore’s side have the best home record in England’s top four divisions.

It’s also worth noting that MK Dons’ record at home is hardly intimidating.