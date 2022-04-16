MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates as 5,400 Owls fans make trip to Stadium MK
Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off fate remains in their own hands despite the Owls dropping out of the top six.
A win for Darren Moore’s side against MK Dons would move them up two places to fifth in the League One table with four games to go.
But standing in their way is a team looking to make it 16 matches unbeaten and move back into the automatic promotion places.
The Owls won 2-1 in the reverse fixture in November, but their away record this season is modest.
They have won six of their 20 fixtures on the road.
- Sheffield Wednesday will be backed by around 5,400 fans at Stadium MK
- A win would move the Owls back into the League One play-off places
- MK Dons drop one place to third after Rotherham’s win over Ipswich
Sheffield Wednesday loss made us better says MK Dons boss
The Owls recovered from 1-0 down to win 2-1 in added time at Hillsborough earlier this season.
MK Dons boss on ‘big’ Sheffield Wednesday and their Hillsborough learning experience
MK Dons manager, Liam Manning, thinks his side are better as a result of their late defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last year.
More than 5,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans in Milton Keynes
The Owls will be backed by more than 5,000 fans for the second game running after the club sold around 5,400 tickets for tonight’s clash despite no trains running back to Sheffield after 8pm.
A superb effort.
The Star previews tonight’s mouth-watering clash in the League One promotion race.
The Star's Sheffield Wednesday correspondent Joe Crann joins sports reporter Steve Jones to discuss the latest twist in the League One promotion race and look ahead to the MK Dons clash.