A win for Darren Moore’s side against MK Dons would move them up two places to fifth in the League One table with four games to go.

But standing in their way is a team looking to make it 16 matches unbeaten and move back into the automatic promotion places.

The Owls won 2-1 in the reverse fixture in November, but their away record this season is modest.

MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday.

They have won six of their 20 fixtures on the road.