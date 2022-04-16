MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Barry Bannan, Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory among goals
Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off fate remains in their own hands despite the Owls dropping out of the top six.
A win for Darren Moore’s side against MK Dons would move them up two places to fifth in the League One table with four games to go.
But standing in their way is a team looking to make it 16 matches unbeaten and move back into the automatic promotion places.
The Owls won 2-1 in the reverse fixture in November, but their away record this season is modest.
They have won six of their 20 fixtures on the road.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 21:26
- Sheffield Wednesday make three changes from last game
- A win would move the Owls back into the League One play-off places
- MK Dons drop one place to third after Rotherham’s win over Ipswich
Corbeanu comes on
He replaces Kane Kesler Hayden.
BPF down
That looked sore. He does really well to collect a corner but gets taken away mid air.
He’s now down receiving treatment and may be lucky to be able to carry on.
Close call
MK Dons nick the ball back in Wednesday’s half, Boateng finds Parrott who can’t control it properly and BPF collects.
Scary moment
Bannan goes down for treatment clutching his hamstring but thankfully he’s back on and looks OK.
Another MK Dons change
Josh McEachran is replaced by David Kasumu in the middle of the park.
It just isn’t working for MK Dons right now, no surprise to see them make a change.
Twine fires wide
A harmless effort from outside of the box goes wide. The Owls are holding out comfortably it must be said.
About 30 minutes to go.
Storey goes into the book
No complaints as he holds back Twine with the forward looking to break.
Well worth a yellow.
MK Dons injury
Striker Mo Eisa is down and can’t continue. Hiram Boateng is going to replace him.
Off the bar!
Conor Coventry tries one from distance which almost flies into the top corner but hits the post with BPF beaten.
That would have been a better strike than Bannan’s had it gone in.
MK Dons enjoying the better of it
The home side are having a spell and asking a few more questions of Wednesday this half.
Owls still look pretty comfortable, however.