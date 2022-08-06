MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday: Action as it happens as Owls look to down Dons

Darren Moore’s side are looking to notch their first win of the campaign after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth last weekend.
But they won’t have it easy against a Dons side that finished third last season and will be looking to one better this time out.
Wednesday have made four changes to their line-up for the Buckinghamshire clash.
Updates on the blog below all afternoon.
MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:52
Half-time ratings..
Stockdale - 7
Ihiekwe - 7
Heneghan - 7
Famewo - 6 (Hunt J - 6)
Palmer - 8
Vaulks - 6
Bannan - 7
Dele-Bashiru - 7
Johnson - 6
Windass - 8
Paterson - 7
HUGE CHANCE!
Dele-Bashiru does brilliantly to turn his man, find space, beat another.. and then fire it at Cumming in the Dons’ goal.
Could he have squared it?
Yellow card
Michael Ihiekwe mistimes one.
Looked a bit ugly, that.
An injury? Nahhh..
Akin Famewo’s debut is over. He is replaced by Jack Hunt, with Liam Palmer shifting to left centre-half.
ANOTHER CHANCE!
Fine work from Palmer finds Vaulks - but he can’t connect.
Wednesday need to deliver composure in front of goal.
A silky run through the middle of the itch from Johnson releases Windass. FDB can’t connect well enough and it comes to nothing.
Good, positive stuff from Wednesday.