MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday: Action as it happens as Owls look to down Dons

Darren Moore’s side are looking to notch their first win of the campaign after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth last weekend.

But they won’t have it easy against a Dons side that finished third last season and will be looking to one better this time out.

Wednesday have made four changes to their line-up for the Buckinghamshire clash.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - MAY 08: A general view of the inside of Stadium mk prior to kick off of the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and at Stadium mk on May 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)