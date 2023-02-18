Struggling MK Dons are out to spring an upset at title-chasing Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon – and have vowed to punch above their weight in more ways than one.

The Buckinghamshire side finished one place higher than the Owls last season but are 18 spots and 36 points back on Darren Moore’s side this time out after the departure of some key players in the summer.

Dons boss Mark Jackson, brought in from Leeds United’s backroom in December, watched on as his side tasted a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers over the weekend and asked where he expected Wednesday to be strong honed-in on the size and physicality of the Owls.

“Set plays, set plays, set plays,” he grinned. “I smile with that but set plays were our Achilles heel against Bolton. We’ve had to address that this week and we’ll have to be on our game in those positions.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson wants to spring an upset at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“Listen, they’re a good team who are flying high with experienced players in there. They’ve got a lot of physicality and we’ll have to match that. They’re going to have the height on us but we’re going to have to match that.

“It’s not all about having big players in the team it’s about having players that are willing to fight and battle and disrupt the opposition in those moments. And then when we get a chance to play we have to show our style as well.

