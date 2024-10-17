Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl relayed a largely positive injury round-up ahead of this weekend’s visit of Burnley to Hillsborough.

Centre-half Di’Shon Bernard looks likely to play after fears of a stint on the side lines were allayed. Bernard pulled out of the Jamaica squad for this international break with a minor muscle injury but is back in training. Michael Ihiekwe, however, is likely to miss out with an Achilles issue.

With so many matches to come in the next three weeks Röhl and his staff are mindful of the workload placed on players. Senior men Liam Palmer and Josh Windass both sat out of the win at Coventry City pre-break and though vice-captain Palmer ‘looks good’ for a return against the Clarets, extra care will be taken over Windass.

The former Rangers attacker welcomed a new addition to the family during the international break - it is understood this contributed to the decision to leave him at home for the Coventry trip - and having picked up a minor knock, Wednesday are wary of playing the long game and not rushing him back too quickly.

“Liam had a small one,” Röhl said on injuries. “But he had a couple of days off last week, he had some individual training and it looks good. Josh was today back on the grass, we will see how close he is to coming back in the team on Saturday. Again we have Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday.

“Sometimes we have to pay attention and it's more helpful that he misses maybe one or two games with his small thing. It is not a big one. The other reason he has missed is private, he has had a baby, this is the other point why he was not available.

“All in all I am very positive that he is soon available. What this means we will see, but at the moment I am very happy because I know in the next weeks we need everyone and we have shown this in the Coventry game, what it means to have fresh legs in key positions.”