Millwall manager, Alex Neil, didn’t think Sheffield Wednesday should’ve had a penalty at Hillsborough - but admits that Iké Ugbo’s miss changed the game.

Wednesday were 1-0 up at the time when Joe Bryan was adjudged to have brought down Anthony Musaba in the box, but the Owls failed to capitalise on the situation as Ugbo put his effort over the bar and into the stand behind the goal - much to his dismay.

It was a tough moment for the striker, who is in a rough run of form at this point in time, and while Neil says that he’d be happy to admit he was wrong once he’d rewatched it, he did think that it was a ‘soft’ one to be given against his side. There was, however, no doubt in his mind that things would’ve been a lot different if Ugbo had scored.

“I thought it was a little bit soft,” the Lions boss told the media. “And the reason I thought it was a bit soft was because the ball ran across him, it was outside him, and their player was coming from the other side - and you can’t change your trajectory while you’re running. That was my gripe with penalty, but I might watch it back and be wrong - which is fine…

“I’m just judging it at the time, but I’m 60 or 70 yards away, so it’s not easy. But yeah, the penalty miss changed the game - if they score that then it was going to be far, far more difficult for us to try and get back into the match.”

The Owls now turn their attentions to Saturday’s FA Cup game against Coventry City, and it’s going to be interesting to see what sort of side Danny Röhl’ puts out after a host of injury concerns became apparent over the last couple of fixtures.