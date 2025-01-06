'My gripe' - Millwall boss makes penalty admission after Sheffield Wednesday turning point
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wednesday were 1-0 up at the time when Joe Bryan was adjudged to have brought down Anthony Musaba in the box, but the Owls failed to capitalise on the situation as Ugbo put his effort over the bar and into the stand behind the goal - much to his dismay.
It was a tough moment for the striker, who is in a rough run of form at this point in time, and while Neil says that he’d be happy to admit he was wrong once he’d rewatched it, he did think that it was a ‘soft’ one to be given against his side. There was, however, no doubt in his mind that things would’ve been a lot different if Ugbo had scored.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
“I thought it was a little bit soft,” the Lions boss told the media. “And the reason I thought it was a bit soft was because the ball ran across him, it was outside him, and their player was coming from the other side - and you can’t change your trajectory while you’re running. That was my gripe with penalty, but I might watch it back and be wrong - which is fine…
“I’m just judging it at the time, but I’m 60 or 70 yards away, so it’s not easy. But yeah, the penalty miss changed the game - if they score that then it was going to be far, far more difficult for us to try and get back into the match.”
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
The Owls now turn their attentions to Saturday’s FA Cup game against Coventry City, and it’s going to be interesting to see what sort of side Danny Röhl’ puts out after a host of injury concerns became apparent over the last couple of fixtures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.