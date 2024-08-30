Millwall confirm new striker signing can play against Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millwall will play host to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow after the noise of transfer deadline day has ended.

Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents have completed a new loan signing well inside the 11pm transfer deadline - and in time to play against the Owls tomorrow. Millwall have been in pursuit of new firepower up top for several weeks and have confirmed the signing of Josh Coburn from Middlesbrough.

New additions must be fully registered with the relevant authorities before midday the day before a game and the Lions confirmed in Coburn’s announcement statement that they had done so successfully - and that he would be available for selection in tomorrow’s 3pm kick-off at The Den. Aged 21, Coburn is a classic number nine and has scored 10 goals in 45 appearances at Championship level, all for Boro. He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Bristol Rovers and has a decent record against the Owls, scoring twice in four matches against them.

Millwall are also looking to complete a deal to bring teenage Serbian forward Mihailo Ivanovic to the club for what would be a club-record fee. With no announcement as of yet it seems unlikely he would be available for the Wednesday clash.

Wednesday have long since completed the bulk of their transfer business having already brought in 11 players in a busy summer. Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke in his pre-Millwall press conference to play down any idea of a busy deadline day but did leave open the possibility for a potential loan move for some targets should parent clubs do business that would leave them surplus to requirements.