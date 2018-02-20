Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday bosses on Jordan Thorniley's 'horrific' injury

Millwall manager Neil Harris said his thoughts were with Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Thorniley after the young defender was stretchered off in the meeting between the sides.

Thorniley appeared to suffer what looked like a facial injury in the build-up to Millwall's second goal in the Lions' 2-1 win over Wednesday.

Jordan Thorniley lies down injured after a collision in the build-up to Millwall's second goal

He spent a lengthy period receiving treatment on the pitch and 13 minutes were added to the second half as a result.

Thorniley left the pitch on a stretcher and was immediately taken to the hospital.

"I hope young Jordan Thorniley's going to be okay: he got a horrific injury by the looks of it," said Harris, whose side won thanks to goals from Lee Gregory and Steve Morison after Joey Pelupessy had put Wednesday in front.

"The thoughts of me and my players are with him."

Owls boss Jos Luhukay said: "We don't have a good feeling about the injury. Jordan's gone to hospital with our doctor.

"I think a foot from the opponent unluckily hit his face.

"I could not see the situation from my position, so I can't say (if Millwall should have put the ball out). Just a couple of seconds later Jordan was lying on the floor."