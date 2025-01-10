Recent Sheffield Wednesday transfer target set for big-money move six months on from leaving Arsenal
This time last year the Owls recruitment staff identified Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth as a top-level target while he was already out on loan with Scottish side Motherwell. The Danish youth international instead moved out on loan for the rest of the season to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he starred in their UEFA Conference League campaign and won the Austrian double.
Wednesday revisited their interest in the summer but were never really in the running for his signature once it became clear a loan deal was not likely as Sturm Graz - newly qualified for the Champions League - returned to take him on a permanent deal for a whopping £4m. The move proved inspired, with Biereth racing to the top of the Austrian scoring table with 11 goals in his 16 matches this term.
Now, the very next window on from the deal, international transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Biereth, still only 21, is on the move once more. French giants AS Monaco are said to be close to completing a deal to take him to Ligue 1 - with a medical already completed. The figures quoted are a €13m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons. Arsenal have a ‘substantial’ sell-on fee and will secure a percentage of the takings.
