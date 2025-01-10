Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A recent Sheffield Wednesday transfer window target has continue his rapid progress in the game - and looks set to make a big-money move just six months on from his last one.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time last year the Owls recruitment staff identified Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth as a top-level target while he was already out on loan with Scottish side Motherwell. The Danish youth international instead moved out on loan for the rest of the season to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he starred in their UEFA Conference League campaign and won the Austrian double.

Wednesday revisited their interest in the summer but were never really in the running for his signature once it became clear a loan deal was not likely as Sturm Graz - newly qualified for the Champions League - returned to take him on a permanent deal for a whopping £4m. The move proved inspired, with Biereth racing to the top of the Austrian scoring table with 11 goals in his 16 matches this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the very next window on from the deal, international transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Biereth, still only 21, is on the move once more. French giants AS Monaco are said to be close to completing a deal to take him to Ligue 1 - with a medical already completed. The figures quoted are a €13m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons. Arsenal have a ‘substantial’ sell-on fee and will secure a percentage of the takings.