Recent Sheffield Wednesday transfer target set for big-money move six months on from leaving Arsenal

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A recent Sheffield Wednesday transfer window target has continue his rapid progress in the game - and looks set to make a big-money move just six months on from his last one.

This time last year the Owls recruitment staff identified Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth as a top-level target while he was already out on loan with Scottish side Motherwell. The Danish youth international instead moved out on loan for the rest of the season to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where he starred in their UEFA Conference League campaign and won the Austrian double.

Wednesday revisited their interest in the summer but were never really in the running for his signature once it became clear a loan deal was not likely as Sturm Graz - newly qualified for the Champions League - returned to take him on a permanent deal for a whopping £4m. The move proved inspired, with Biereth racing to the top of the Austrian scoring table with 11 goals in his 16 matches this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, the very next window on from the deal, international transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Biereth, still only 21, is on the move once more. French giants AS Monaco are said to be close to completing a deal to take him to Ligue 1 - with a medical already completed. The figures quoted are a €13m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons. Arsenal have a ‘substantial’ sell-on fee and will secure a percentage of the takings.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice