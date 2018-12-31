Midfielder vows that Sheffield Wednesday will be on the front foot against Birmingham City​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

David Jones says Wednesday will come out all guns blazing against Birmingham City tomorrow.

The Owls are in a resurgent mood and remain unbeaten following the dismissal of former head coach Jos Luhukay.

Back-to-back wins over Preston and Middlesbrough were followed with an encouraging point away at high-flying West Brom in the final game of 2018.

Wednesday now return to Hillsborough looking to extend that impressive sequence.

And Jones, who came on as a second half sub at the Hawthorns, says the belief is flowing again at S6.

“I think we've got some belief and the lads are putting in a good shift and are working hard," said the 34-year-old.

“We're enjoying it so I think it's been a good week for us.

“Birmingham are going to be a tough one – they're having a good season and we won't be taking anything for granted.

“But we're at home and we're going to have a real go.

"We'll get at them and put our stamp on the game.”

On a personal level, Jones' appearance against the Baggies was his first since featuring in a League Cup tie back in August.

He hopes the good run of form continues into 2019.

He added: “I think good results brings confidence.

"To have had two big away games and to get two good results shows that we're moving in the right direction."

