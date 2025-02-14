Tomorrow’s game will be the seventh time that the Owls and the Sky Blues have faced each other since Boxing Day 2023 - if you worked it out as an average they’ve effectively played each other every two months or so over the last year and a bit.

So they know what to expect of each other’s players, but with Frank Lampard having overseen an impressive upturn in fortunes for Coventry there is something new for Röhl to think about heading into this fixture.

Wednesday were triumphant last time out thanks to a goal from Shea Charles, but will they be able to replicate that result on home soil as they go in hunt of a first Hillsborough victory since New Years’ Day?

Here’s how we think the Owls boss could line them up for a game that could see them climb into the top six if all goes well...

1 . James Beadle - GK He's played every single minute of the Owls' league campaign so far, and that won't be changing anytime soon - hopefully. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RB There were question marks over whether the Owls would switch to a back three v Swansea, but a four remained - Valery did well again. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - CB Was excellent in the last game, and would deserve to keep his place even if there were other centre backs to choose ahead of him. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Max Lowe - CB Can't fault him for practically anything in recent months, whether it be out wide or central he's done everything asked of him. | UGC Photo Sales