A star man of Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents has pinpointed this weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday as a potential turning point in their season.

Cameron Brannagan has been a key figure in the Oxford United set-up for some years and celebrated promotion from League One last season to take them into the second tier for the first time in 25 years. Both he and his side have found life more difficult this time around - the 28-year-old is recently back from a knee injury and Oxford are on a run of one win 14 league matches.

Their latest defeat came at QPR on Wednesday evening and speaking after the final whistle, Brannagan embraced their tag as underdogs. The Owls arrive on an away run of form that shows four wins in their last five.

“That’s the level,” said the former Liverpool youngster. “You get punished by good teams. I know QPR are down there at the minute, but they’ve got some great individuals. You make mistakes and you’ll get punished. That’s the level we’re at. We’ve strived for years to be here. We’re here now, so we’ve got to roll our sleeves up and say ‘let’s go’.

“We’re going to need a bit of a belief and a bit of luck. We probably are lacking a bit of confidence as a collective, but we’re going to get round each other and we’re going to fight. We’ve been in these situations before. It’s one of them where you either sit there and moan about it or you crack on and look forward.”

Delivering a public pep-talk, Brannagan - who may well line-up in midfield on Saturday alongside reigning Owls player of the year Will Vaulks - pinpointed the weekend’s visit of Wednesday as a potential launchpad for the rest of their season.

He said: “We’ve got a massive game on Saturday to try and prove we’re more than good enough to be where we are. Players dip out of confidence and come back in confidence. You just need that self-belief. We’ll get round each other like we always do. It was never going to be easy this season, we said it from day dot, but we truly believe that we’re more than good enough to be here.

“We need to keep improving every day on the training field and pick up the confidence. Be confident on the ball and express yourself. Why not?”