Midfielder linked with Sheffield Wednesday once again after reported loan decision

According to reports in the national media Sheffield Wednesday have once again shown an interest in midfielder, Isaac Hayden.

The 28-year-old was linked with the Owls over the summer during Xisco’s time as manager of the club, and at one point it looked nailed on that he would be heading to Hillsborough on loan from his parent club, Newcastle United.

In the end, though, the move never materialised and he instead headed out to Standard Liege in Belgium, where he has played 11 times for far this season. Liege failed to win any of the four matches that he missed in the league, and there is now talk that he could well be recalled in order to head out on loan in the Championship.

According to the Daily Telegraph there is interest from a whole host of Championship clubs alongside the Owls, with Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle all being mentioned as being in the conversation.

Hayden has a contract with Newcastle until 2026 but is very much out of favour having not kicked a ball for the club in more than two years, and while they reportedly do have a recall clause in his deal in Belgium it’s unlikely that it would be done unless another team is waiting in the wings.