Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Gustavo Puerta, was linked with Sheffield Wednesday this month - but it looks like he’s headed elsewhere.

The 21-year-old, who played 10 games for the Bundesliga champions in 2023/24, is said to have had a number of clubs interested in him this summer, with an exit from Germany seemingly likely - and now it appears that things have gone a step closer towards that happening.

According to German publication, Fussball Transfers, Puerta has ‘agreed a transfer with Hull City’ after weighing up his various options ahead of a summer move, going on to say that the Championship outfit can now look at trying to strike a deal with Leverkusen in order to get the deal over the line.

Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of players in recent weeks after things went somewhat quiet on the transfer front following a quickfire round of arrivals early in preseason, with Iké Ugbo the only recent incoming at Hillsborough since that flurry. The Star has personally not been informed of any pursuit of the Colombian at the heart of this transfer.

Reports elsewhere had stated that Danish giants, Brondby, had made a multi-million pound offer to try and snag the midfielder’s signature on a permanent basis, however it remains to be seen what will come next in their potential chase for to get him on board in Copenhagen.

The Owls are known to have a lot of irons in the fire at this point in time as they look to bolster their ranks further following 10 signings so far this summer, however they are running out of time as the deadline at the end of this month draws ever closer.