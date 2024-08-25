Midfielder dealt blow ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's visit to Grimsby Town
Davies has played three times and scored twice for the Mariners since joining the club on loan from Wrexham this season, and will no doubt have been excited about the season to come following his temporary departure from the Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds project in Wales.
So it will have been a real blow after he suffered a hamstring injury in the 4-1 defeat to Notts County over the weekend, an injury that will not only keep him out of the clash with the Owls, but also a potentially lengthy spell as he recovers. His manager, David Artell, said that they’re waiting for tests - but Tuesday night’s game will most likely come too soon.
"Obviously he's extremely upset, he's tweaked his hamstring," he told BBC Radio Humberside after the game. “That's probably the most disappointing thing tonight. We'll get him scanned and assessed and then we'll see what the prognosis is."
Meanwhile, for Wednesday, there is good news on the injury front after both Akin Famewo and Nathaniel Chalobah returned to full training with the team, and it’s possible that both are able to turn out at Blundell Park in the upcoming second round fixture - for Chalobah it would be his competitive debut.
Ben Hamer, who picked up an injury in preseason, remains sidelined as he recovers, and it’s likely that youngster, Pierce Charles, will take the place of James Beadle between the sticks in what is expected to be a much changed Owls XI.
