Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday: is the match on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Championship high flyers Middlesbrough on Boxing Day as they look to improve on their league form over the festive period.

Boro currently 6th in the table, just inside the play-off places, compared to Wednesday who are in 18th.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay, right, and assistant Remy Reynierse.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Wednesday 26th December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports, but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday live?

You can follow live updates from the match and get all the team news in the run up to kick off on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Barry Bannan should be back in contention for selection for the Owls after serving a two match disciplinary ban, but Fernando Forestieri will still be absent through injury.

Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing and Dael Fry are injury doubts, but they should have Mo Besic at their disposal after he served a one match suspension.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Peter Bankes, and his assistants will be Shaun Hudson and Steven Meredith. The fourth official will be Paul Brown.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Middlesbrough win at 1/2, a draw at 3/1 and a Wednesday win is 1½.

What is Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday’s form?

Wednesday are winless in three matches after a tough start to December, but will be looking to improve in their next game against Preston before travelling to Middlesbrough.

Tony Pulis’ side have slipped down the table after a solid start to the campaign and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Burton in mid-week. They are unbeaten in their last two league matches.